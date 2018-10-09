Menu
Police investigate body found in CQ creek

9th Oct 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

POLICE are investigating an incident at Yeppoon this morning after a body was found in a waterway.

Queensland Police Service were called to Merv Anderson Park around 5.20am after a passer-by witnessed a person in Ross Creek.

It has been alleged the walking path on the Henry Beak Bridge was closed while police investigated the incident.

Police were able to locate the person a short time later and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

    Local Partners