Menu
Login
Police are focusing on the garage area of the Cranbourne North property where a woman’s body was found in suspicious circumstances after a fire. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Police are focusing on the garage area of the Cranbourne North property where a woman’s body was found in suspicious circumstances after a fire. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
News

Woman’s body found in Melbourne

by Marnie O’Neill
7th Jul 2018 5:00 PM

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body after a house fire in Melbourne this morning.

Police are looking for several other occupants of the Cranbourne North home who remain unaccounted for.

Neighbours told reporters that a woman, a man and three children lived at the property.

"They're lovely kids," an unnamed resident told The Age.

 

Homicide detectives at the scene of a woman’s suspicious death at a Cranbourne North home. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Homicide detectives at the scene of a woman’s suspicious death at a Cranbourne North home. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

 

Police are still trying to establish the woman’s cause of death but say it appears ‘suspicious’. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Police are still trying to establish the woman’s cause of death but say it appears ‘suspicious’. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

The woman, who is yet to be formally identified, was located at the Maria Court property just after 10.30am following reports of a fire.

There were dramatic scenes just before 3pm when a distressed couple turned up at the property.

The woman cried out "it's my sister" and was comforted by the man before being led to a State Emergency Service tent near the house, Fairfax reported.

"Police will await the results of a post mortem regarding exact cause of death but it is being treated as suspicious," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"No one else was found inside the property and investigators are trying to locate a number of occupants that lived at the address."

 

 

A woman is comforted at the scene. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
A woman is comforted at the scene. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

 

Police are searching for the other occupants of the house, believed to include a man and three children. Picture: Lawrence Pinder
Police are searching for the other occupants of the house, believed to include a man and three children. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Neighbours said the couple who lived at the home were friendly and kept their property beautifully maintained.

In a separate incident on Saturday, police arrested a man after a woman's body was found at a property in Hampton Park, in Melbourne's southeast.

Homicide squad detectives are at the scene, and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

death fire home melbourne suspicious

Top Stories

    Noise reduction measures planned for Pacific Highway

    Noise reduction measures planned for Pacific Highway

    News THE RMS have assessed the expected noise impact of the Pacific Highway on residents and released a review.

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Motoring Man disqualified after offences on beaches

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Two men now charged with manslaughter over Ballina death

    Crime They will both appear in Ballina Local Court this morning

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Musical snapshot from Daniel Champagne

    Whats On He is performing on the Northern Rivers this Friday

    Local Partners