Police investigate reports of violent confrontation at home

Police are continuing to investigate after reports of an assault at an East Lismore home on Saturday afternoon.

"Police are investigating after responding to a home on Harmony Ave, East Lismore just after 5pm yesterday following reports a 37-year-old man had been injured," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

"Police have been told the man was confronted by two males at the home and suffered lacerations to his arm during an altercation before the men fled.

"Inquiries continue."