Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman attended Byron Bay Police Station after the incident to show police the injury the toy weapon inflicted. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS
The woman attended Byron Bay Police Station after the incident to show police the injury the toy weapon inflicted. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS
Crime

Cyclists shot at in drive-by attack

Liana Turner
20th Jan 2020 11:05 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after an international student was allegedly shot with a toy gun in Byron Bay.

Police were told the 32-year-old woman was riding a bicycle north along Jonson St about 5.55pm last Wednesday, January 15.

She had just left the English Language School.

While riding near the Mercato shopping centre, a black Land Rover or similar vehicle pulled alongside her.

There were two men inside the car, both caucasian and believed to be aged between 20 and 30.

As they passed the victim, the front seat passenger produced what appeared to be a plastic toy gun.

He pointed this at her and an unknown projectile struck the inside of her right leg.

The woman continued riding and attended Byron Bay Police Station, where she reported the incident and showed police a red ring-shaped mark caused by the projective.

Police are continuing to investigate and have asked anyone with information about the matter to contact them.

byron bay crime byron bay police station drive-by shooting editors picks northern rivers crime toy guns tweed byron police district
Byron Shire News

Just In

    All the SAG Award winners

    All the SAG Award winners
    • 20th Jan 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Level 2 water restrictions start today despite rainfall

        premium_icon Level 2 water restrictions start today despite rainfall

        News IT’S great to see the rain but councils are still urging residents to conserve water.

        DIRE: Dry spell creates ‘ticking time bomb’ for fish kill

        premium_icon DIRE: Dry spell creates ‘ticking time bomb’ for fish kill

        News Build-up of toxic black ooze in drains in floodplain

        Man faces court after drive-by shooting with replica weapon

        premium_icon Man faces court after drive-by shooting with replica weapon

        News The Lennox Head man was accused of firing a replica AK47

        ‘Alstonville still needs a bank’

        premium_icon ‘Alstonville still needs a bank’

        News IT’S been more than six weeks since the village’s last bank closed its doors, but...