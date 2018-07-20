Menu
Police have charged a man in relation to a 1987 Brisbane murder.
Crime

Legal first after cold-case arrest

20th Jul 2018 10:04 AM

COLD-CASE detectives have charged a man over a 1987 murder in a move that will trigger Queensland's double jeopardy provisions for the first time.

Police this morning said homicide detectives from the State Crime Commands Cold Case Investigation Team have charged the man in relation to the Brisbane murder.

An application will be made for an acquitted person to be retried for the offence of murder.

This is the first occasion that double jeopardy provisions have been exercised in Queensland.

The person can not be identified.

