News

Police establish crime scene after East Ipswich fire

Rae Wilson
by
21st Nov 2018 4:26 AM

Police are investigating after a suspicious fire at house in East Ipswich overnight.

Emergency services were called to the address on Tarcoola Street just before 10pm following reports of a fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate the house was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

Police have established a crime scene and investigators will return to the scene later today.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around Tarcoola Street shortly before 10pm is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

