Police dogs to help in search for missing backpacker

SES and police continue the search for missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez in thick bushland between The Pass and Wategoes. Marc Stapelberg

THE search for missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez will move to an area between The Pass and Byron Bay Lighthouse this morning and specialist police resources will be involved.

The police dog squad arrived from Sydney overnight to help in today's search, the ABC reported.

Search efforts will resume mid-morning.

Yesterday's search focussed on an area between The Pass and Wategos Beach utilising a ground search with NSW Police Force, SES Volunteers and members of the community.

Nothing of interest to assist the inquiry was found.

Police are continuing to appeal for public assistance, to anyone who may have CCTV from surrounding areas from about 11pm on Friday 31 May 2019, or anyone with dashcam footage from Jonson or Tennyson streets to come forward.

Theo is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 180cm tall, with a thin build and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper with a distinct white design on the front, long beige pants, a cap and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.