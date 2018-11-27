Menu
Police charge two boys with arson after school fire

TWO boys and two men have been charged after Queensland Police investigations into a fire that damaged a number of classrooms at a school in Laidley on Sunday night.

About 6.30pm police and emergency services were called to the school on Edward St following reports of smoke coming from one of the buildings.

The fire was quickly located and brought under control, but two of the classrooms in the block suffered substantial damage from the blaze.

Two boys have been charged with one count of arson.

The two men, aged 23 and 24, have been given a Notice to Appear in court for one count of trespass.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

    Local Partners