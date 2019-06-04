Menu
Login
The dashcam footage shows a police car doing a u-turn in front of a truck on a busy highway.
The dashcam footage shows a police car doing a u-turn in front of a truck on a busy highway.
News

Police car pulls u-turn in front of truck on busy highway

Kate Dodd
by
4th Jun 2019 10:04 AM

SHOCKING footage of a New South Wales police car that performed a dangerous u-turn manoeuvre in front of a truck has been shared on Facebook.

The video, captured by a truck driver's dashcam, shows him driving along the highway when suddenly a police car appears in front of the 38-tonne semi-trailer on the opposite side of the road, reverses and then drives down the highway.

A screen shot from the video shows the police car performing the manoeuvre in front of a truck.
A screen shot from the video shows the police car performing the manoeuvre in front of a truck.

The footage was shared in a Facebook group called "OH F**K" and according to comments on the post, shared yesterday, it happened last week at Beresford, west of Newcastle in New South Wales.

Big Rigs has contacted the driver who posted the video for comment.

New South Wales police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command are investigating the incident.

A screen shot from the video shows the police car continue to drive down the highway.
A screen shot from the video shows the police car continue to drive down the highway.
dashcam editors picks nsw police police truck truck dashcam
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News A Ballina woman who found black tape posted to her letterbox reached out to a local crime group and received answers after asking what it could mean.

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Politics “Newstart hasn’t raised since I was one year old."

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    News 'Parents are unavailable to protect their children'

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price