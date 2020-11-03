Menu
Police at Wyrallah Rd Public School.
'Verbal threats' forced lockdown of Lismore primary school

Alison Paterson
3rd Nov 2020 12:40 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM

UPDATE, 2.50pm: A NSW Police spokesperson has confirme dthat police were called to Wyrallah Rd Public School today following reports that "verbal threats" were being made.

"The school voluntarily went into lockdown before officers attended and conducted a search of the premises, with nil find," a police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries are continuing into the origin of the threat, with police intending to speak with a male who may be able to assist with their investigation."

Wyrallah Rd Public School.
UDPATE, 1pm: THE situation at Wyrallah Road Public School in East Lismore is now under control.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said all children and staff were safe, but at this stage he would not make any further comment on what the incident was.

He said investigations were continuing.

 

Original story: IT IS understood an East Lismore primary school is in lockdown this afternoon.

Residents in streets near Wyrallah Rd Public School reported hearing a repeated announcement about the lockdown over the school's loudspeaker.

 

 

A number of police vehicles are on scene at the school, including Police Rescue.

A spokeswoman from the school declined to comment on the situation.

The Department of Education has been contacted for further information.

More to come.

