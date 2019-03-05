Police catch 'stupid' driver at 190km/h in Ford Mustang

WEST Australian police have called out a "stupid" Ford Mustang driver after he was clocked speeding at 190km/h along a notoriously dangerous stretch of highway.

The Indian Ocean Drive is known for having a disturbing number of serious and fatal crashes, which is why officers were so shocked that a motorist would take such an idiotic risk on this dangerous stretch.

The 29-year-old male driver was caught doing 190km/h along the highway near Nilgen, north of Perth, on Saturday.

The police were in shock at the driver’s dangerous behaviour. Picture: Western Australia Police Force

"It is hard to believe that with all the recent publicity around serious and fatal crashes on Indian Ocean Drive, and all the publicity about the work being done to make the road safer, including increased police patrols, that people are still willing to put themselves and others at risk by making dangerous and stupid decisions to speed," WA Police posted on Facebook.

The police labelled the act "190km/h of stupidity".

The man had his car impounded for 28 days and is set to face court on charges of reckless driving.

Social media users were quick to slam the dangerous driver.

"You can fix the roads but you can't always fix stupidity," one person wrote.

The Indian Ocean Drive is one of the most dangerous stretches of road in WA.

"Just because your car is capable of high speeds doesn't mean you have to," another said.

One person added: "He should grateful that he is alive to face court."

In recent years, there have been four fatal crashes along the Indian Ocean Drive out of 190 incident in total, according to The West Australian.

Three people were killed in December last year when a ute slammed head on into a minibus carrying a group of Chinese tourists. The driver reportedly suffered a medical episode resulting in the crash.

Just days after the fatal crash police caught two drivers speeding along the road.

One driver, a tourist, was given a $800 fine after being caught going 145km/h and a French national was given a $1200 fine after being caught speeding at 153km/h.