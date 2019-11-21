Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police say they've shutdown a ‘Vietnamese crime syndicate’

Jasmine Minhas
21st Nov 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE allege the two men, aged 26 and 31, who were arrested during a massive $3 million cannabis bust north of Coffs Harbour are part of an organised Vietnamese crime syndicate.

Duy Truong Tran and Minh Do were arrested by detectives from the Drugs and Firearms Squad at an 11-acre Korora property yesterday morning, where police said the men had allegedly been harvesting the cannabis plants growing inside six separate 'hot houses' or igloos.

Investigators seized almost 1030 cannabis plants and about 50kg of cannabis head from the property.

Speaking to the media today, Drug and Firearms Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Michael Cook, said one of the men has also been questioned in relation to two previous hydroponic cannabis plantations found in the Sydney metropolitan area.

"We will allege physical evidence linking him to those crime scenes were obtained. He has been questioned and will be charged in relation to those matters," Supt Cook said.

The $3-million crop found growing at Korora.
The $3-million crop found growing at Korora.

The Drugs and Firearms Squad had been contacted by Coffs/Clarence police last month after receiving information from a member of the public about 'suspicious' activity they witnessed around the igloos on the property.

Supt. Cook said police believe organised crime groups have recently been looking at setting up these 'sophisticated' greenhouses in rural areas, which would come at lesser cost than setting up cannabis crops in metro areas.

He said police normally seize about 250-300 plants in a metropolitan set-up.

"(The igloos) come in kit form - they're fairly easy to establish," he said.

The two men have appeared in the Coffs Harbour Local Court today and were both refused bail. 

Duy Truong Tran will appear via audio visual link at Coffs Harbour Local Court on November 22, on two charges of cultivate prohibited plant greater than or equal to commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity, cultivate prohibited plant greater than or equal to large commercial quantity and enhanced indoor cultivation plant for commercial purpose. 

Minh Do will appear via audio visual link at Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 14, on charges of supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity, cultivate prohibited plant greater than or equal to large commercial quantity and enhanced indoor cultivation plant for commercial purpose. 

More Stories

Show More
cannabis bust coffs harbour drug bust drug syndicate korora vietnamese crime syndicate
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Mick brings out the Big Gig

      Mick brings out the Big Gig
      • 21st Nov 2019 3:50 PM

      Top Stories

        Wicked to offer extra performance for RFS fundraiser

        premium_icon Wicked to offer extra performance for RFS fundraiser

        Whats On AS A special thank you for volunteer firefighters, Ballina Players have announced an extra performance of their musical in support of the Rural Fire Services.

        Five ways to help during bushfires

        premium_icon Five ways to help during bushfires

        News How to help your community during bushfires

        Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        premium_icon Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        Opinion Places are burning that have not burned in recorded history