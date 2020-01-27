Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police body cam footage viewed more than 17k times

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs
27th Jan 2020 4:11 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YoutTube clip of police body camera footage showing the arrest of a West Gladstone man has been viewed more than 17,000 times since being uploaded last week.

The footage shows the Gladstone Police Station and is dated September 29, 2019.

In the video, the man being arrested claims the police officers were using excessive force and that he was not resisting arrest.

Queensland Police confirmed they received a complaint in relation to the incident, and a spokesman said that at this stage, there were no plans to take it further.

A 24-year-old West Gladstone man was charged with public nuisance in relation to the incident, and the matter is now before the court.

crime police queensland police video youtube
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        premium_icon Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        Business One clever Aussie has been awarded a PhD for research into identifying what it is to be a ‘good bloke’ in Australia

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        premium_icon AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        News THE list includes four general Order of Australia Medals.

        New market on Plateau is on this weekend

        premium_icon New market on Plateau is on this weekend

        News COUNCIL approves three-year trial for Market on Dusk at Alstonville and Ballina.

        Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

        premium_icon Dying to know the history of North Wall icon

        News DO you know anything about the North Wall die?