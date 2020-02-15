Police attempt to rescue man who fell off a cliff

A man has been left stuck on a cliff face after falling from Skennars Head this afternoon.

A MAN has been left stuck on a cliff face after falling from Skennars Head this afternoon.

A NSW Police spokesman said officers were called to The Coast Road, Skennars Head at 3.10pm on Saturday after reports a man had fallen approximately 15m from the top of the cliff.

“We had a number of resources and the vast majority have been called off because it doesn’t seem to be serious,” he said.

The spokesman said the man seemed to not be injured but crews were working to “get him safely out of there”.

“He’s stuck rather than injured,” the spokesman said.

The man is reportedly mobile and in a safe position.

Police Rescue are working to ensure the man gets back to the top of the cliff safely.