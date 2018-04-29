Police attacked, cars smashed at out-of-control party

Police cars were smashed during an out-of-control party.

Police cars were smashed during an out-of-control party.

A GROUP of African youths jumped on cars and pelted police with objects as partygoers turned violent on the streets of North Melbourne.

Officers claim they were attacked after trying to break up a gathering of youths who were partying in a holiday home in the early hours of this morning.

The teens, described by neighbours as Sudanese, threw rubbish bins and firewood over a fence.

They also trashed the rental home, smashing up walls before stealing a TV and microwave.

The smashed windscreen of a police car. Picture: David Crosling

The $460 per night four-star rental is advertised as being strictly for bookings by people over 18 and the owners have banned parties at the townhouse.

But at least 40 to 50 young people were at the house about 2am, prompting noise complaints from neighbours.

Resident Meg Moorhouse said it got violent quickly.

"It was aggressive," she said.

"They were drinking in the alley. They left broken bottles and were yelling."

The last remaining youths jumped the back fences of homes and fled the street about 8am, according to neighbours.

A neighbour said youths were using "abusive language" toward police.

The Shands Lane property in North Melbourne. Picture: Ian Currie

Sen-Sgt Adam Tanner said the behaviour was "outrageous" and had angered police.

"It's criminal. It's not something that we tolerate," Sen-Sgt Tanner said.

He said when police first arrived, the youths inside the rental property had been compliant and agreed to leave.

The party dispersed and officers left the property.

It's then they discovered some of their cars had been smashed up.

Sen-Sgt Tanner said police could not identify those responsible at the time because the youths had quickly left the scene.

The youths were described as Sudanese in appearance by neighbours.

Parents told the Herald Sun they woke to the sounds of banging and shouting.

A father of two, who did not want to be named, said he saw up to 20 youths running across the top of police cars.

"They were running down the street and jumping on the cars," he said.

He said the reckless activity made him concerned about his young family's safety.

The neighbour who alerted police to the out-of-control party said he saw a few youths loitering in the alleyway.

A public order response vehicle was also targeted in the attack. Picture: Paul Dowsley

"Then I noticed about two dozen in the house. My wife asked me to call police to make a noise complaint," he said.

"The cops came and kicked them out. There was a lot of banging and loud music.

"I was pretty concerned to hear they had smashed up police cars.

Another neighbour who witnessed the carnage said it was "full on".

"They were kicking and jumping on the police cars. They left everyone else's cars alone."

Neighbours say it's the second out-of-control party to have been hosted at the rental property over the past fortnight and they called on the owner to take responsibility.

Piles of rubbish have been left outside the rental property currently being looked at by police.

Broken glass can be seen lying on the street.

The side mirror of one police car was also destroyed. Picture: David Crosling

The rental property has been left trashed and furniture upturned, a cleaner told the Herald Sun.

This afternoon a locksmith was refitting security at the front door.

Leading Senior Constable Lee Thomson said the trouble began after the youths were asked to leave the Shands Lane property.

"Police responded to multiple noise complaints at a property on Shands Lane about 2am," Sen-Constable Thomson said.

Rubbish outside the North Melbourne house. Picture: Ian Currie

A footprint from the scene of the North Melbourne party. Picture: David Crosling

"The group dispersed but then began throwing objects at police from a nearby laneway."

No one was hurt but Victoria Police said four of its cars were "significantly" damaged.

"No arrests have been made at this stage, with inquiries pending," Sen-Constable Thomson added.

Police are urging residents to hand in CCTV as they work to identify the culprits.

The Shands Lane rental property where teens were partying in North Melbourne. Picture: Last Minute

Shands Lane is a narrow laneway off Canning St, comprising mainly of modern townhouses.

Short-stay house rental websites also advertise for the "premium" two-bedroom holiday apartment in the street.

Images inside of the North Melbourne property. Picture: Victoria Police.

Walls have been damaged inside the North Melbourne house. Picture: Victoria Police.

"This property's policy is to refuse certain bookings for the purpose of group events or parties, including pre-wedding stag/bachelor and hen/bachelorette parties," one listing reads.

Officers have returned to the street today as they continue to question teenagers involved in the altercation.

Police outside the four-star rental this morning. Picture: Paul Dowsley

The damage to one of the police cars. Picture: David Crosling