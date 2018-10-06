Menu
Login
An alley opposite Parramatta station where the stabbing took place. A forensic officer lays down markers. Picture: Jenny Evans
An alley opposite Parramatta station where the stabbing took place. A forensic officer lays down markers. Picture: Jenny Evans
Crime

Man dies after train station stabbing

by Stephanie Bedo
6th Oct 2018 11:14 AM

A MAN has died after being found critically injured at Parramatta in Sydneys west this morning.

Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam Street about 5.05am after a man was found with a serious stab wound.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital, where he died a short time later.

 

A general scene photo of an alley opposite Parramatta station, between Argle and Fitzwilliam st's Parramatta where a fight and stabbing took place. . Pic Jenny Evans
A general scene photo of an alley opposite Parramatta station, between Argle and Fitzwilliam st's Parramatta where a fight and stabbing took place. . Pic Jenny Evans

The man is yet to be formally identified but he is believed to be aged in his 20s.

Three men were arrested nearby in Hassall Street.

They have been taken to Parramatta Police Station.

Inquiries are continuing.

Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Jenny Evans
Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Jenny Evans
arrest crime parramatta station police stabbing train station

Top Stories

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business A FESTIVAL site and quarry were issued with penalty notices after spot inspections.

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Local Partners