Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ARRESTED AT GUNPOINT: Police will allege a 27-year-old Lismore man produced a replica gel blaster pistol and robbed a Northern Rivers service station in the early hours of Saturday October 17, 2020. FILE PHOTO
ARRESTED AT GUNPOINT: Police will allege a 27-year-old Lismore man produced a replica gel blaster pistol and robbed a Northern Rivers service station in the early hours of Saturday October 17, 2020. FILE PHOTO
News

Police arrest thief at gunpoint after armed robbery at servo

Alison Paterson
17th Oct 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHILE most residents on the Northern Rivers were asleep in the early hours of Saturday, police made a dramatic arrest at gunpoint after an armed robbery at a service station.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said officers arrested a man at gunpoint in Brewster St, Lismore, around 3.35am today.

”A 27-year old Lismore man was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery at the Liberty service station,” he said.

“Police will allege that at 2.50am a gentleman went into the Liberty service station, produced a pistol and demand money.

“The man was given a large sum of money.”

Act Sgt Henderson said when police arrested the man they also found nearby a gel blaster replica gun, which are made of plastic and fire small water-soaked gel balls.

“The gel replicas are available legally in Queensland but are illegal in NSW,” he said/

“The money was also recovered.”

Act Sgt Henderson said the man has been charged with various weapons and robbery offences will now face court today or tomorrow and is expected to be refused bail.

“This is great work by police,” he said.

armed robbery crime gel blaster handgun northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Underdog ‘band of brothers’ confident of NRRRL win

        Premium Content Underdog ‘band of brothers’ confident of NRRRL win

        Sport MARIST Brothers are confident they can beat powerhouse Ballina in three NRRRL division grand finals on Saturday

        $1M REWARD: Hopes money will loosen lips in Strobel murder

        Premium Content $1M REWARD: Hopes money will loosen lips in Strobel murder

        News POLICE have confirmed the boyfriend of German backpacker Simone Strobel remains a...

        Medicinal cannabis company turning the region green

        Premium Content Medicinal cannabis company turning the region green

        News A LISMORE-based medicinal cannabis biopharmaceutical will also grow native trees to...

        'MERCILESS': Verdict delivered over killing of former spouse

        Premium Content 'MERCILESS': Verdict delivered over killing of former spouse

        Crime THE man stabbed his wife repeatedly in a “terrifying” attack i