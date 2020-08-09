Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Search for missing man comes to tragic end

Jarrard Potter
9th Aug 2020 1:25 PM | Updated: 8:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been recovered by police searching for a man missing on the state's north coast this afternoon.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have been conducting inquires to locate a 44-year-old man, who was last seen leaving a caravan park on Iluka Road, Woombah, just north of Yamba, on Thursday August 6.

The man's white Jeep was found unattended in bushland between Iluka Road, near Elizabeth Street and Hickey Street at Iluka yesterday.

Following a search of the area, with the assistance of SES, the body of a man was found in nearby bushland today. While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

clarence police district coastal views editors picks missing person welfare concerns
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serving priest takes Catholic Church to court

        Premium Content Serving priest takes Catholic Church to court

        News A priest is suing the Catholic Diocese of Lismore over allegations he was sexually abused as a child by another priest.

        Man charged over Northern Rivers robbery

        Premium Content Man charged over Northern Rivers robbery

        News POLICE will allege in court the two men threatened the employees with a knife and a...

        PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic backs up as border prepares to close

        News DRIVERS can expect heavy delays if they’re planning on crossing the Queensland...

        FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        News WE break down who can and can’t enter Queensland once the border closes this...