Police allegedly seize weapons, drugs during arrest at lookout

A MAN has been refused bail after police allegedly located weapons inside a vehicle in northern NSW.

Police from the Tweed Byron Police District were conducting patrols in the vicinity of Razorback Lookout in Tweed Heads about 10.40pm on Thursday.

Police will allege they observed Aaron Joseph Baker, 36, who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants, inside a vehicle at the lookout.

Police said in a statement they approached the vehicle and spoke with the accused, before a search of the car was conducted.

They will allege officers found and seized a replica Glock pistol, a knife and methylamphetamine.

Mr Baker was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged with driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, possessing an unregistered unauthorised pistol in a public place, not keeping a firearm safely, having custody of a knife in a public place and drug possession, along with the outstanding arrest warrant, which related to a charge of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.

There, he was again formally refused bail and the matter was adjourned to November 2.