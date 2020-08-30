Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

How COVID-19 has trapped another vulnerable group
Crime

Police allege man bashed pregnant partner while driving

Jodie Callcott
30th Aug 2020 10:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PREGNANT woman was allegedly so desperate to escape her partner’s violence she planned to jump from a moving car, according to police.

The 21-year-old woman and her partner were travelling to Byron Bay about 12.30pm on August 28 to buy some lunch when police claim a simple ‘sigh’ sparked a violent attack.

Police allege the woman ‘sighed’ about the way her 21-year-old partner was driving before he started abusing her.

MORE STORIES

Teen who attacked father son, ‘triggered’ by mate’s death

‘Come get me dogs’: Wanted man’s bizarre Facebook message to cops

Gold Coast police officers reveal the unimaginable grief behind road trauma

The woman told police she was so frightened of another attack she planned to escape from the car.

It is alleged the man pulled the car over after the victim grabbed her phone charger.

He then allegedly slapped the woman across the face and then punched her in the head as she tried to get out of the car.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokeswoman said the woman took off her seatbelt and opened the passenger door, however police allege the accused grabbed her with “force”.

“The victim has been able to bite his left shoulder to get him to release his grip,” the spokeswoman said.

DAD WHO HELPED SON BEAT UP 12YO ON BUSY STREET FINED

“The accused then moved his body over the centre console and used his leg to kick the victim out of the vehicle onto her back into the kerb.

“The victim cannot be sure that vehicle had come to a complete stop when she fell from the vehicle.”

The man was later arrested and charged with two counts of common assault.

He will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on September 21.

Originally published as Police allege man bashed pregnant partner while driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

        Premium Content Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

        News RICHMOND Tweed’s rate of payroll job losses remained higher compared to the rest of regional NSW, according to ABS data.

        Alstonville High’s agriculture app impresses judges

        Premium Content Alstonville High’s agriculture app impresses judges

        News A GROUP of three local students who developed an app have won a national...

        Bush food farming on offer at new training facility

        Premium Content Bush food farming on offer at new training facility

        News THE new facility at Wollongbar will train up the next generation of farmers and...

        Fear of COVID shouldn’t put other patient lives at risk

        Premium Content Fear of COVID shouldn’t put other patient lives at risk

        Opinion People from northern NSW are not COVID-riddled monsters