Police are hoping the woman in this photo can help with their investigations.
POLICE: $130 in groceries snuck through self-serve check-out

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jan 2020 8:56 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
POLICE are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who could help with their investigations.

At 9.38am on Monday a woman attended a grocery sore on Maryborough St, placing various grocery items into a trolley.

When attending the self-serve check-out, she has only paid for one small item and exited the business without paying for the remaining items.

The groceries stolen were valued at about $130.

Police from Bundaberg Station are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the woman in the photo who they believe can assist them in their investigations.

If you recognise this person or have any information in relation to the matter please contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2000136815. 

