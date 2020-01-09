Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

PM's embarrassing island blunder

by Alle McMahon
9th Jan 2020 6:19 AM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been left red-faced after telling residents on Kangaroo Island it was lucky no-one died in the region's devastating bushfires last week.

Two people lost their lives when fires ripped across the island on Friday, destroying more than 150000 hectares of land and the world-famous Southern Ocean Lodge.

Bush pilot Dick Lang and his youngest son Clayton, a leading plastic surgeon, died while trying to return to their family property, a statement from their family said.

But on his visit to the island with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall today, Mr Morrison was captured on video telling locals "thankfully we've had no loss of life".

"Two. We've lost two," one person then replied.

"Two. Yes two, that's quite right. I was thinking about firefighters firstly," Mr Morrison said.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told ABC News the group had been discussing "firefighting efforts" at the time.

Meanwhile an emergency warning is in place for a fast-moving and uncontrolled bushfire near the Eyre Highway in Western Australia's southeast.

Emergency services have warned lives and homes are in danger after the blaze breached containment lines in several places on Wednesday evening.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks kangaroo island pm scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Theme park celebrates 45 years

        premium_icon Theme park celebrates 45 years

        News Maca birthday to you! Celebrations will be held this weekend at the Knockrow venue.

        Relax your body and help the Red Cross’ bushfire appeal

        Relax your body and help the Red Cross’ bushfire appeal

        News Local business will offer massages at half price, with proceeds going to help those...

        Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        premium_icon Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        News THERE is going to be an “extensive” refurbishment, starting next month.

        Tough new salary caps, points caps for local AFL teams

        premium_icon Tough new salary caps, points caps for local AFL teams

        Sport Stakes are a lot higher for local clubs in this revamped competition