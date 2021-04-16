PM’s bizarre dance routine for miners

Just 24 hours after slamming the ABC's report on a twerking dance troupe, the Prime Minister has performed his own bizarre dance routine for the cameras with miners in Western Australia.

To the strains of Jimmy Barnes' Working Class Man, the Prime Minister donned a high-vis costume with billionaire Twiggy Forrest at the Christmas Creek iron ore mine in the Pilbara region of WA.

What followed should probably come with some sort of viewer discretion warning but featured a chino-clad Prime Minister performing deep knee bends in a move that could safely be described as a ballet move reminiscent of a middle-aged man settling himself carefully on a very low outback toilet.

"It's a bit different to barre class,'' the Prime Minister said.

RELATED: ABC sorry for twerking furore

Scott Morrison getting jiggy with it in WA. Picture: Channel 10

The attempt at self-deprecation was a reference to Mr Morrison being widely mocked during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when he struggled to pronounce the word "barre".

The Prime Minister's social media team then went into overdrive over the "barre" situation, filming the PM attending a barre class in Melbourne dressed in a shirt and tie.

"Everything's cracking,'' he announced after attempting the barre class.

"Earlier this year I learnt how to pronounce barre properly, it's "bar" by the way, not barr-ay as I initially called it."

"Today I tried my first ever class with Tanya at Heal'r in Melbourne. A great local small business that is operating again in a COVIDSafe way," he added.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister slammed the ABC for "false and misleading" reporting that implied a dance troupe known as the 101 Doll Squadron twerked in front of the Governor-General at the launch of HMAS supply.

RELATED: 'Absolute shocker': Navy twerking slammed

The 101 Doll Squadron dance troupe that performed as part of the HMAS Supply launch and filmed by the ABC. Picture: ABC

In fact, the GG arrived at the event after the twerking but the Defence Force Chief Angus Campbell was in attendance.

"I am disappointed that this event was so misreported. I think that was disrespectful to the performers to suggest there the Governor-General or others were in attendance in that way,'' Mr Morrison said in Perth.

"I think standards have failed and so I think obviously defence will look at these matters and make what changes they wish to in the future. I will leave that to them. It is disappointing that Australians were so misled on that issue."

"I will leave that to defence because it is clear much of the reporting that we have seen of that matter that has been provided to Australians, in this case by the ABC, was wrong, was false and was misleading I think that is very disappointing. I think the ABC should be reflecting on that."

RELATED: ABC sorry for twerking furore

The PM doing his first Barre class. Picture: Supplied

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said he had spoken to the "great man"

"It's not a good look, Karl. It is not going to happen again. I have spoken - great man the Chief of Navy but I have made it very clear that that won't be happening again. I'm sorry to you and Richard and others who have enjoyed the footage but you won't see that again in a ship launch,'' Mr Duttton told the Today Show.

The Prime Minister's attempts to soften his image with an early morning bend and stretch exercise follow a collapse in his personal approval ratings amid controversy over the COVID-19 rollout and his treatment of women.

The former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has accused the PM of humiliating her on the floor of Parliament and bullying her out of a job.

Originally published as PM's bizarre dance routine for miners