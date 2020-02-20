Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP
News

PM responds to ’terrible act of violence’

by Charis Chang
20th Feb 2020 1:19 PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is saddened by the shocking deaths of a Brisbane family in a suburban street.

Hannah Baxter, 31, and her three children were killed after being doused in petrol by her estranged husband and the children's father, Rowan Baxter, 42, on Wednesday.

The children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3 - died in the car after it burst into flames on a quiet suburban street in Camp Hill in Brisbane's east.

The father died on the footpath from self-inflicted wounds, police say.

Ms Baxter was taking her children to school from her parent's home when Mr Baxter jumped into the car's passenger seat, according to reports.

Queensland Police say it's too early to say if it was a murder-suicide or an accident.

Mr Morrison told reporters today he was "just so saddened by these terrible events".

"Australians all over the country are just shocked, saddened and devastated about what has happened in a suburban street just like this up in suburban Queensland, where Hannah and her three children so senselessly and maddeningly murdered in what has occurred in a terrible act of violence.

"And it just grieves our hearts terribly today."

Hannah Baxter with her children Trey, Laianah and Aaliyah.
Hannah Baxter with her children Trey, Laianah and Aaliyah.

 

Rowan Baxter (centre) killed his wife Hannah (pictured) and their three children, including Trey, 3.
Rowan Baxter (centre) killed his wife Hannah (pictured) and their three children, including Trey, 3.

 

The body of one of Rowan Baxter’s children is wheeled to a funeral van. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
The body of one of Rowan Baxter’s children is wheeled to a funeral van. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

The PM said his thoughts went out to those who were close to the family and those who were unable to come to terms with this "terrible horror".

"And I know Australians all around the country will be feeling the same way, just shaking their head, but full of empathy, full of love for those who are close to this family and their friends.

"So if there is anyone out there who needs help, get help. There are services and supports available to you to help you and if you're in a position to help, then please help.

"But today Australians just look at each other and just give thanks for each other and at this terrible, awful event, our hearts are just full of grief.

 

Hannah Baxter and her son Trey. Photo: Facebook
Hannah Baxter and her son Trey. Photo: Facebook

 

 

More Stories

Show More
hannah baxter prime minister rowan baxter scott morrison seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MOZZIE ALERT: Cover up as insects may carry viruses

        premium_icon MOZZIE ALERT: Cover up as insects may carry viruses

        News FIVE tips for keeping annoying, biting insects at bay as it numbers surge following heavy rain and warm weather.

        ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        premium_icon ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        News A LISMORE couple was terrified to find their nine-month old unable to stand early...

        Chance of severe thunderstorm tonight on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Chance of severe thunderstorm tonight on Northern Rivers

        News THE storm could bring hail to parts of the Northern Rivers.

        Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        premium_icon Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        Music TOP five best Queen songs — do you love or hate Bohemian Rhapsody?