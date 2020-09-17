PM says ‘can’t be any double standards’ on border ban

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to being banned from Queensland for the duration of the state election campaign unless he forks over $2800 to quarantine for two weeks in a local hotel.

Queensland's border ban means Mr Morrison, alongside Labor leader Anthony Albanese and other high-profile politicians will not be allowed into Queensland to campaign alongside their local colleagues in the lead up to the October 31 election.

Speaking on Channel Seven's Sunrise this morning, Mr Morrison said the same rules need to apply to him as to everyone else.

"I don't think there should be double standards about these things," he said.

"I think the same rules should apply. We have got to get this resolved and we have got to get his borders down eventually. Not right now. I understand the concerns that are there.

"I never said they had to bring them down immediately. I have just said we have to have a sensible and fair exemption system and not have double standards and explain that we are doing.

"We have to deal with the virus, not let the virus destroy the way we live."

Mr Morrison also appeared on Channel Nine's Today on Thursday morning, telling host Karl Stefanovic he was "not holding his breath" that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would change the rules in time for him to be allowed into Queensland to watch the AFL Grand Final on October 24.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

"I can't believe the Prime Minister of this country can't go to the AFL grand final. It's a travesty," Mr Stefanovic said.

"Well, it's interesting times, isn't it. You never know, maybe they will change their mind. Who knows?," Mr Morrison replied.

"I'm not about to hold my breath Karl, I can assure you of that. I'll have to focus on the Sharks making this year's NRL grand final."

Mr Morrison has not been in Queensland for nearly seven weeks.

In July, he visited the Gold Coast to announce a $400 million package to entice the international film industry to shoot movies in Queensland.

The visit raised some eyebrows by the fact that LNP leader Deb Frecklington was a no-show at the event.

Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Originally published as PM banned from QLD: 'Can't be any double standards'