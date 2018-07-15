Plenty of music to enjoy at Jazz and Shiraz

BAND: The Windara Workers are, from left, Tom Rogers , Glenda Hanley, Ben Eggins, Michael Hamilton and Maree Donaldson.

BAND: The Windara Workers are, from left, Tom Rogers , Glenda Hanley, Ben Eggins, Michael Hamilton and Maree Donaldson.

THE Windara Workers will be performing at this year's Casino Travel Shoppe Jazz & Shiraz.

The band was formed by Glenda Hanley, Ben Eggins, Michael Hamilton and Maree Donaldson, all supported workers from Casino's Windara, and accompanied by supervisor Tom Rogers.

All band members have a love of music which Tom soon identified after starting to work at Windara five years ago.

"I have been encouraging the supported workers to learn songs and perform them at our music events and we have a lot of fun presenting them to an audience," he said.

"Windara is all about providing work and encouraging community participation for the supported workers."

Also featuring at the event will be headline act JB - Fine - Glass, a contemporary Jazz trio covering instrumental and vocal tunes from traditional to more contemporary styles.

Members are JB on lead vocals and guitar, Pietro Fine on keyboards, bass, clarinet and melodica, and Leo Glass on guitar and vocals.

Ticket price includes a free embossed wine glass to be picked up upon entry.

Tickets are available on 6662 380.

At Windara, 253 Sextonville Rd, Casino, on Sunday, July 29. $15.