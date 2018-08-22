Plenty of fun and action

FAST-PACED FUN: There will be plenty to do for children and families in the Ballina Triathlon this weekend.

FAST-PACED FUN: There will be plenty to do for children and families in the Ballina Triathlon this weekend. Bruce J Wilson

THE Ballina Shire will welcome 350 triathletes to the area this weekend for the inaugural Ballina Triathlon.

The multi-fun takes place this weekend, on August 25 and 26, and is set to give the triathletes a beautiful day.

Event organisers NXsports are looking forward to introducing the two-day program, focusing on family participation.

NSsports race director Mike Crawley said that the team was "very excited about the 2018 Ballina Triathlon.

"The economic benefits that sports tourism contributes is very important,” MrCrawley said.

"We want to embrace the purest triathlon values and showcase to families over the weekend the best of Ballina and the Ballina Shire.”

The new program is set to open on Saturday with various activities for children and families in Pop Denison Park, followed by a sprint and tempta distance triathlon for those aged 13 and over on Sunday.

The Ballina Triathlon has also been selected as the opening event for the North Coast Triathlon New South Wales Interclub Regional Series.

The Ballina Triathlon is positioned as an ideal warm-up to the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final

on the Gold Coast in September.

Mr Crawley said that many athletes were looking forward to stretching their legs after winter, and the "snappy” circuit that NXsports has created in Ballina was the perfect precursor for the world championships.

"We look forward to building our partnership with the Ballina Shire Council and the community and establishing the Ballina Triathlon as part of a North Coast destination triathlon series,” says Crawley.

NXsports delivers several other triathlons on the North Coast, including the Kingscliff Triathlon, Tweed Coast Enduro, and the Byron Bay Triathlon.

If you are interested in entering the Ballina Triathlon, visit the website www.ballinatri.com.au to register.