Plenty of films on offer as festival tour

A SMORGASBORD of the best short films from the local region, Australia and the world will be on offer when Flickerfest's tour comes to Mullumbimby today.

The film festival will hold its Byron Shire leg from today to Saturday, February 1.

It has been touring to the Northern Rivers for more than two decades and will this week bring a host of events to Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

Flickerfest has been running for 29 years and is Australia's only Academy Qualifying and BAFTA-recognised short film festival.

The local program includes:

Thursday, January 30: Opening Night Party and Best of International Shorts

Mullumbimby's opening Flickerfest night will kick off with drinks from 7pm and films begin at 8pm.

Friday, January 31: Best of Australian Shorts

A selection of the best Aussie short films, curated from the Flickerfest International and Australian programs in competition in Bondi earlier this month, with films starting at 8pm.

Saturday, February 1: Best of Northern Rivers Shorts

Selected from across 50 entries, these finalists showcase a selection of creative shorts by talented local filmmakers.

They involve a range of themes that reflect life on the Northern Rivers.

Saturday, February 1: Short Laughs Comedy

Funny films from the Flickerfest program will kick off at 8pm. This will be an off-kilter selection of clever comedy shorts from across the world.

The Flickerfest Mullumbimby events will include more than 30 short films between them.

Many of the films will have had their Australian or world premieres with the festival.

The cafe and bar opens one hour prior to the start of each session.