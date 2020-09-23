Liberal MP angry at texts urging COVID-19 testing

Victorians are receiving text messages to get tested for coronavirus and some people aren’t happy about it, with one Liberal saying it’s scaremongering.

Melburnians are being bombarded with text messages from the state government, saying there has been COVID-19 cases in the area and they should get tested if they have symptoms.

One Liberal MP, Brad Battin, says the messages are "scaring the crap out of people" and shared a screenshot from someone who was sent the alert three times.

"Sending this same message 3 times will create more fear," he wrote on Twitter. "Please can you stop, and send an apology to people. They have enough to worry about with jobs and businesses going."

Ok @DanielAndrewsMP and @VictorianCHO I get the hint, you want to scare the crap out of people in Casey. Sending this same message 3 times will create more fear. Please can you stop, and send an apology to people. They have enough to worry about with jobs and businesses going. pic.twitter.com/MzUSxKcQDK — Brad Battin MP (@BradBattinMP) September 23, 2020

Mr Battin copped some criticism for the tweet, which one man labelled "pathetic".

"Pathetic and petty tweet. LNP have had no contribution to defeating this virus in Victoria," he replied.

"Actually I am concerned why you are not encouraging your constituents to get a test if they have any symptoms."

Others said they didn't understand why they were getting the messages when there had been no cases in their area.

Health authorities sent out a tweet today saying residents in the City of Casey or Greater Dandenong will be sent a text as a reminder to get tested if they have symptoms, however mild.

If you live in the City of Casey or Greater Dandenong an SMS will be sent to you today as a reminder to get tested if you have symptoms, however mild.



Pop-up testing sites are available 9am to 4pm, everyday.

For site details and more info: https://t.co/ogHDjdmEZd #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/F5ScrO24eQ — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 23, 2020

It comes after Daniel Andrews this morning confirmed for the first time that Victoria's next easing of restrictions on Sunday will go further than the original road map.

With case numbers dropping, Mr Andrews promised a "significant announcement" on Sunday and he was asked this morning whether he was considering going further than originally planned with lifting restrictions.

"Yes, I am," he said. "But I'm not in a position give you the full list of what we're looking at. We're looking at those and they become a detailed and look at what the risk is."

Melbourne's city's 14-day average was 29.4 today, well within the 30-50 case range required to move to the second step on September 28. Today the state continued its downward trend, recording just 15 new cases.

The next step on the state's road map will allow childcare and schools to reopen and gatherings of up to five people from two households.

Originally published as 'Please stop': Anger over virus texts