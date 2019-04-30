Menu
Login
Keep an eye out for Michael Maher who went missing on April 25.
Keep an eye out for Michael Maher who went missing on April 25.
News

Please help find this missing man

30th Apr 2019 12:38 PM

TRUCKIES are asked to be on the lookout for a man missing from Sydney.

Ty Cruse posted on Facebook, asking interstate truck drivers to keep a look out for Michael Maher, who went missing on April 25.

"It's out of character for him and we are all becoming extremely concerned for his welfare," Ty said.

Police said Michael, aged 28, was last seen leaving a home on Wentworth Avenue at Toongabbie in Sydney about midday on Thursday, April 25.

Officers from Parramatta Police Area Command are appealing for help to locate Michael, who suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance with a light brown complexion, about 165cm to 170cm tall, with a large build, receding short brown hair, and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time.

Michael is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Pajero with NSW registration CG-88-UC and has family members in the NSW south coast region.

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks interstate truckies missing missing person sydney
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit