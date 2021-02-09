Pleas entered as men face 60+ property charges

Two men remain before the court on a host of property-related allegations.

Two men remain before the court on a host of property-related allegations.

A court will consider whether a Northern NSW man facing more than 60 property-related charges should be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

James Christopher Mainwaring, 27, from Banora Point, remains on bail facing 61 separate charges, which include entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, entering a vehicle or boat without consent, larceny, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He had not entered any formal pleas to his charges.

He was arrested in January after a police investigation into allegations of property and fraud crime in the Tweed Byron Police District.

Police will allege he broke into several homes and vehicles in Banora Point, Fingal Head, Chinderah and Kingscliff between December 2020 and January 2021.

When his matter went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, the case was adjourned for an application to be made under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Mainwaring’s bail conditions include a curfew between 8am and 6pm; during the night, he cannot leave home unless accompanied by his mother.

He is also prohibited from drinking alcohol or from taking any drugs not prescribed by a doctor.

His co-accused, Cabarita man Bernie Gleeson, 26, has meanwhile pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, possessing identity information to commit an indictable offence, receiving or disposing of stolen property and two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He has pleaded not guilty to a further charge of disqualified driving and driving recklessly, furiously or in a speed or manner dangerous.

He has been granted conditional bail to live at a Bilinga address.

Mr Gleeson’s matter will be back before the court on February 22.