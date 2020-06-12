Play time! $10m fun centre finally opens

Climbing walls, a ninja course and a 800 sqm playground are just some of the features waiting for children to unleash as largest indoor play centre opens.

Climbing walls, a ninja course and a 800 sqm playground are just some of the features waiting for children to unleash as largest indoor play centre opens.

CHILDREN be prepared to unleash as Queensland's largest indoor play centre finally opens its doors.

The $10 million Jungle Adventure Play Centre in Tingalpa, which was scheduled to open at the start of March before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, is now taking bookings for parties of 20 as of tonight.

With a 6000 sqm space in total but 3000 sqm under roof, the centre includes some crazy features such as climbing walls, bouldering, children's parkour, ninja courses and more than 800 sqm of playground.

After construction started in August, the dream, which was three years in the making for Wynnum couple Lachlan and Jana Walker, is now a reality.

Jungle Adventure Play Centre in Tingalpa in now open for business. Owners Jana and Lachlan Walker. Picture: Renae Droop

"It's an amazing to finally be opening," Mr Walker said.

"It has been a crazy time with preparing to open earlier in the year before all this coronavirus stuff happened and now just waiting to see when we can open the doors.

"To be honest, the delays have probably helped us a lot because it's given us time to get everything right but no we're definitely ready as far as all the attractions and obstacles as well as the kitchen and everything like that."

Jungle Adventure Play Centre in Tingalpa in now open for business. Six-year-old Nashton Walker is 'CEO'. Picture: Renae Droop

Mr and Mrs Walker came up with the idea to open the centre after attending other children's birthday parties.

Mrs Walker said the aim of the venue was about more than just giving children the best facilities to play in.

"Within the centre, our indoor play attractions are designed to help children build confidence and strength while still remaining challenging and fun," she said.

The new Jungle Adventure Play Centre in Tingalpa in now open for business. Picture: Renae Droop

Throwing the doors open tonight, Mr Walker said the support from the community has been incredible.

"We have over 70 parties booked already," he said.

"The parties of 20 will have the whole venue to themselves.

The features inside the new Jungle Adventure Play Centre in Tingalpa. Picture: Renae Droop

"Obviously we are also taking all the necessary safety precautions in opening during this period.

"We're hoping that in the next few weeks we can open fully and allow more people to get i, test out the venue and enjoy themselves after such a long time of not being able to do much."

FEATURES

AMAZON CLOUD CLIMB

"Fully netted leaves allow our small adventurers the ability to climb 'The Amazon Jungle' in 100 per cent safety. Wrapped by an aluminium enclosed slide, our Cloud Climb will be never ending fun."

THE JUNGLE JUMP - FREE FALL ZONE

"Challenge yourself over three different platforms. Build confidence on the 2.5m beginner platform before moving to our intermediate 5m platform. For the daredevils and experienced jumpers, our 7.5m free fall platform is sure to challenge your senses."

The Tribal Climb Wall at the Jungle Adventure Play Centre in Tingalpa. Picture: Renae Droop

TRIBAL CLIMB - CLIMBING WALLS AND BOULDERING

"Our climbing walls and bouldering area are designed to appeal to beginners through to the more experienced. With the world's best auto belay system and safety matting our climbers can climb like our future Olympians in out Tribal Climb zone."

Jungle Adventure Play Centre’s playground. Picture: Renae Droop

PLAYGROUND

"With more than 800 sqm of area, this playground will be perfect for kids of all ages. Featuring one of the world's highest DNA slides, huge two lane slides, a two story fun ball battle zone with 12 shooters, ball vacuums, ball dumpers and fountains. It will be a maze of challenging obstacles for children of all abilities."

The ninja course at the Jungle Adventure Play Centre in Tingalpa. Picture: Renae Droop

NINJA

"Challenge your strength and co-ordination in our large Indoor Ninja course. Race your mates or just build confidence on the various elements at height knowing that if you fall you will be supported by the world's best airbags."

Originally published as Play time! $10m QLD centre finally opens