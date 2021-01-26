Planting native trees in effort to keep rivers healthy

OzFish volunteers worked with community groups Brunswick Valley Landcare and Replant Byron to help reinvigorate the local ecosystem and improve habitat for native fish.

Fishing conservation charity OzFish Unlimited recently planted 360 native trees on the Brunswick River to revegetate the riverbanks bordering two properties along Main Arm Road. OzFish volunteers worked with community groups Brunswick Valley Landcare and Replant Byron to help reinvigorate the local ecosystem and improve habitat for native fish.

Native trees and shrubs planted included lilly pilly, sandpaper fig and lomandra, which will stabilise eroded areas and enhance the overall health and habitat values for native fish populations and other wildlife.

OzFish North Coast NSW Project Officer, Daniela Wilken-Jones highlighted the importance planting trees have to the overall health of the river system.

"Riverbank planting is essential for healthy fish habitat. It provides fish with shelter from overhanging branches, shade to regulate water temperature, filtering to improve water quality and insect fall which provides up to 40 per cent of fish diet," Ms Wilken-Jones said.

"While the Brunswick River is one of the smaller coastal catchments, it is highly productive for fish and oyster populations and the restoration work will be beneficial for both.

"This collaborative community planting day demonstrates the power of community in actioning environmental solutions.

"Each riverbank planting, however small, is making a big difference to improving fish habitat and that evidently means better fishing."

Local Landcare Coordinator for Brunswick Valley Landcare, Alison Ratcliffe, said the project has helped ensure that the Brunswick River continues to thrive.

"This partnership with OzFish has been such a wonderful opportunity to improve the Brunswick River catchment," she said.

"It will help stabilise the riverbank, while providing essential habitat for several land and aquatic species."

Residents who would like to get involved can contact OzFish online or on 1800 431 308.