Plans to demolish, replace home months after $4.3m sale

A DA is before Byron Shire Council to demolish the building at 27 Marvell St, Byron Bay and construct three new villas. The property sold for $4.3 million in November 2020. It was marketed by Pacifico Property.

A DA is before Byron Shire Council to demolish the building at 27 Marvell St, Byron Bay and construct three new villas. The property sold for $4.3 million in November 2020. It was marketed by Pacifico Property.

Months after a renovated Byron Bay home sold for $4.3 million, there are plans to knock it down and replace it with new villas.

A proposal for a new multi-dwelling development at 27 Marvell St was lodged with Byron Shire Council on January 11.

27 Marvell St, Byron Bay sold for $4.3 million in November 2020. It was marketed by Pacifico Property.

The applicant, Candace Co Pty Ltd, is seeking approval for $2.43 worth of works, including the demolition of an existing house and construction of three two-storey villas and three swimming pools.

The property, on the corner of Tennyson St across from Byron Bay Recreational Grounds, sold for $4.3 million on November 18 last year.

A multi dwelling housing development has been proposed for 27 Marvell St in Byron Bay.

According to documents lodged with the council, the proposed development would involve private courtyards for each dwelling.

The applicant said in an architectural design statement the villas would be “a modern interpretation of the beach house” and would be “positioned on the site and afforded with both north and east facing courtyards allowing for outdoor living and recreation”.

A multi dwelling housing development has been proposed for the property.

“A third courtyard, ‘the yoga court’ is provided on the opposite side of the villa for quiet

contemplation and meditation,” they said in the document.

The DA is on public exhibition until February 9.