Plans for skate park are rolling along slowly

WOLLONGBAR'S Doug Lipscomb has questioned why work has not begun on the Wollongbar skate park after council made its final decision on the site.

Mr Lipscomb campaigned for the council to select the sports fields site for the skate park over a residential site.

"Our mayor advised Wollongbar residents at a progress association meeting some months back that the selected designer/builder had drawn up two site specific designs and that council was just waiting for confirmation as to which site is selected,” Mr Lipscomb wrote.

"He went on the record to say the builders were ready to start as soon as the site was confirmed.”

Group manager of civil services, John Truman, said while a contract has been awarded for the detailed design and construction, the design process involves the contractor also preparing the documentation required to be submitted for development approval.