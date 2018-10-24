Menu
Login
PLANET PROTECTOR: Lyla won't stand for rubbish polluting the area and endangering Bundy's beloved wildlife.
PLANET PROTECTOR: Lyla won't stand for rubbish polluting the area and endangering Bundy's beloved wildlife. Contributed
Community

Planet protector: Young girl picks up 1000 straws

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
24th Oct 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

BUNDY'S littlest wildlife warrior won't let straws hurt the beloved turtles.

Eight-year-old Lyla Cameron picked up at least 1000 straws over the weekend that were believed to have fallen off a truck on Boundary St near the Foodworks.

Proud father and local paramedic Geoff Cameron said he and Lyla had taken to the streets to remove the rubbish before it risked the lives of local wildlife.

 

Lyla and her dad picked up at least 1000 straws that had been scattered along the road.
Lyla and her dad picked up at least 1000 straws that had been scattered along the road. Contributed

"My daughter's really passionate about turtles and sealife," he said.

The duo had been out to lunch on Saturday when Lyla's mum had called to say she passed the mess on her way to work. Lyla and Mr Cameron jumped into action, contacting Bundaberg Regional Council immediately, and decided to start picking them up themselves while they waited for council to arrive. "They were going to come out but then I thought 'while we wait we'll just pick a couple' and we ended up just picking them all up," he said.

Follow 'Lyla the Planet Protector' on Instagram to see how this passionate little warrior is making a difference in the Bundy community.

 

Lyla and her dad picked up enough straws to fill a shopping bag.
Lyla and her dad picked up enough straws to fill a shopping bag. Contributed
bundaberg editors picks planet protector wildlife warrior
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News PROPERTY owners call to get rid of charity bins.

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners