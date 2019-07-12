Horror on flight as 'people went flying'

PASSENGERS have told of their terror after a Sydney-bound flight hit severe turbulence near Hawaii.

Air Canada flight AC33 was diverted to Honolulu after passengers aboard the Boeing 777 were sent flying.

Passenger Luke Wheeldon told Honolulu news station KTIV about half the passengers weren't wearing seatbelts.

"There was no warning and then half of them, their head hit the roof all at once," he said.

"And I went, 'Oh, this is a bad day."

Air Canada said 35 passengers suffered minor injuries.

The flight from Vancouver "encountered unforecasted and sudden turbulence approximately two hours past Hawaii", Air Canada said in a statement.

There were 269 passengers and 15 crew aboard.

The plane landed in Honolulu at 12.45pm on Thursday (1.45am AEST Friday).

"We hit turbulence and we all hit the roof and everything fell down, and stuff … people went flying," passenger Jess Smith told CBC News.

"I watched a whole bunch of people hit the ceiling of the plane," said another passenger, Alex MacDonald.

"A couple of the air hostesses were bringing food out at the time, and they hit the roof as well.

"But as a whole people seem to be OK; didn't seem to be any major injuries."

Passengers said people were “tossed in the air”, with some “hitting the ceiling”. Picture:

"As a precaution, medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers in Honolulu," Air Canada said.

The carrier's initial reports were of 25 people with minor injuries.The turbulence happened at 10,000 metres about 966km southwest of Honolulu, US Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.