Plane passengers being screened for COVID at Ballina

PASSENGERS arriving at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport from Melbourne are being screened for coronavirus, the health district has confirmed.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive, Wayne Jones, said there had been no new cases of COVID-19 in our region in the last 66 days, and screening plane passengers would help maintain local safety.

"NSW Health staff will be placed at airports across the state, including at Ballina Airport in Northern NSW, to screen passengers arriving on flights from Melbourne," he said.

"With school holidays coming in NSW and already underway for QLD and Victoria, this is one of the busiest times of the year in the Northern Rivers.

"We will continue to keep the public updated on any changes to health advice as the pandemic evolves.

Jetstar flight to Melbourne: Ballina Mayor David Wright has defended direct flights from Melbourne to Ballina.

"We urge individuals to maintain physical distancing, wash hands regularly, and cover coughs and sneezes to minimise any risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"If you have any symptoms at all, even a mild sore throat or runny nose, don't delay in getting tested at your local hospital, GP or pop up testing clinic."

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport general manager, Julie Stewart, welcomed the measure.

"We are happy to work with local authorities to put in place this NSW health order," she said.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced strict new measures for anyone travelling from 'hot spots' in Victoria to NSW.

These include penalties of up to $11,000 or six-month imprisonment for those found guilty of breaching these public health orders.

