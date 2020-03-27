Plan for dangerous Alstonville intersection slammed as ‘nonsensical’

The Alstonville bypass intersection at Alstonville has been the scene of numerous incidents. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The Alstonville bypass intersection at Alstonville has been the scene of numerous incidents. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

SAFETY upgrades at a dangerous intersection at Alstonville have again been aired before the Ballina Shire Council.

Councillor Eoin Johnston put forward a motion at today’s ordinary meeting that council makes it clear to the Roads and Maritime Services (RMS), council does not support any proposal for an eastern access to Alstonville from the Bruxner Highway, that results in traffic being directed back through the village.

Cr Johnston said the suggestion to rectify the “dangerous intersection” was raised by a candidate prior the last State election.

The proposal included totally banning right-hand turns leading onto the bypass from

Alstonville and specifically all traffic emanating from Teven Road.

All vehicles would be directed back into the town centre through two roundabouts, along

Wardell Road and onto a new ramp on the southern side of the bypass.

“If this proposal is embraced by the RMS it would be contrary to the outcomes

sought by community leaders who worked for many years to alleviate traffic

problems in the centre of Alstonville,” Cr Johnston said.

“Council’s preferred response is for a roundabout or an overpass at the

eastern access.”

He said the Alstonville community was against the proposal and there was widespread concerns about traffic flows though the village if it went ahead.

“I’m in no way unsympathetic about the tragedy at that intersection … I think two people lost their lives and people were injured,” Cr Johnston said.

He called the plan, that would redirect traffic from Teven Rd and Tintenbar through the centre of town, “nonsensical”.

Cr Phil Mehann moved an amendment to defer the matter until after council had been briefed by the RMS. The amendment was heavily debated by councillors.

Cr Keith Williams seconded the amendment.

Cr Ben Smith, who was against the amendment and for the original motion, said the best case was an overpass configuration.

“We’ll have the entry and exit in the exact place where it currently is, you’ve got the improved safety measures, you still have the same traffic flow without the disadvantages of a roundabout, which can also cause accidents,” Cr Smith said.

“The road to go past Coles again is just ridiculous.”

Cr Keith Williams said he did not support the motion and specifically the option of roundabout on the Bruxer Hwy at Teven Rd.

Cr Jeff Johnson supported the amendment.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader spoke against the amendment

“The community worked long and hard for that bypass and they don’t want to see all that unravelled,” Cr Cadwallader said.

The amendment was lost, with only Cr Williams and Cr Mehaan in favour. The motion was carried by all councillors except Cr Mehaan.