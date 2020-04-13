Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed
Josiah Alston is not currently looking for work, but was allowed to stop working temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO: Contributed
Lifestyle

Pizza man puts family first

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Apr 2020 2:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Hervey Bay man has put his family first and ­decided to quit his job at a takeaway outlet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Josiah Alston, 21, had worked on deliveries at Domino's Pizza in Torquay.

"I also performed a lot of other duties at the store when not out on the road," Mr ­Alston said.

He said that Domino's management had given him the opportunity to stop working.

"It was a really tough decision for me to make and I gave it a lot of thought, but I had to put my family first," he said.

Mr Alston lives at home with his parents and his bro­ther who has a compromised immune system.

"I didn't feel it was right for me to carry on working, ­especially in a job where I see so many different people every day" he said.

Mr Alston said it would have been a different story if he did not live with his parents and brother.

"Had I been living alone I would have maybe carried on working and kept in touch with my family over the phone," he said.

Mr Alston said he would like to learn a trade or enter the engineering field.

business news coronavirus covid-19 dominos pizza fraser coast hervey bay jobs jobs board torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lennox producer wins exclusive international internship

        premium_icon Lennox producer wins exclusive international internship

        News AFTER many years of hard work Barbara Taylor will travel to Singapore to complete her internship later in the year.

        Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        premium_icon Police fine for COVID breaches after warnings

        Health Police fine people breaching health orders

        Medical cannabis could be used to treat insomnia

        premium_icon Medical cannabis could be used to treat insomnia

        News MEDICAL cannabis shows promising results in a world first study used to show its...

        Top five moments from Parkway Drive documentary

        premium_icon Top five moments from Parkway Drive documentary

        News FROM crowdsurfing mums to changing nappies, we talk to one Parkway Drive fan who...