Pirates miss chances against Cudgen in cricket final

Lennox Head middle order batsman Jared Lofts has found form in the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket competition. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

DROPPED catches spoiled Lennox Head’s chances in the final of the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League Twenty20 competition at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville on Sunday.

The Pirates won its semi-final against the unbeaten Pottsville earlier in the day before a 20-run loss against Cudgen, who claimed the title for a third straight year.

Lennox took the key wicket of NSW Country all-rounder Caleb Ziebell early while opening partner Conor McDowell made up for the early exit top-scoring for his side with 93 runs.

They scored 6-162 with no one from the Pirates able to match his innings in the run chase at 6-142.

“We dropped Conor (McDowell) in the third and seventh over,” Lennox Head captain Adam Fisher said.

“There was a few other dropped catches and we spoke about it after the game; you can’t be doing that against the best team in the competition, especially in a final.

“It was our first time in a T20 final and definitely the most serious we’ve taken it.

“I think it will help us in the bigger games (two-day) ahead.”

Fisher led from the front in the Pirates semi-final scoring 89 runs in a seven-wicket win over Pottsville.

Fast bowler Ryan Lee finished the day with four wickets while teenage batsman Jared Lofts has hit form in recent weeks.

His 93 not out against Marist Brothers in a two-game last weekend helped Lennox Head to a win over Marist Brothers.

“Jared is batting well, he came in at eight (against Brothers) when we definitely needed more runs,” Fisher said.

“He has a good eye and can smash the ball when he gets hold of it.”

Earlier, Cudgen had a 13-run win over the Casino RSM Cavaliers in its semi-final.

Ziebell top-scored with 54 runs from opening bat while his younger brother Connor scored 47 not out.

The brothers both scored centuries in Cudgen’s win over Pottsville in the latest round of the two-day competition.