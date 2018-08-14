Menu
Pink is ready to rock Brisbane. Picture: Damian Shaw
Music

Pink’s Brisbane set list revealed

by Astrid Taemets
14th Aug 2018 8:49 AM

HOT on the heels of Katy Perry's Brisbane performances, which finished up last Friday, music giant Pink will take to the stage at the Centre for her first local performance for her Beautiful Trauma tour tonight.

Pink is ready to rock Brisbane. Picture: Damian Shaw
Following a backlash after cancelling several shows due to a serious gastric illness that saw her hospitalised, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, will perform more than 20 of her hit singles across the seven shows in Brisbane.

After her Brisbane performances, the pop star will head back to Sydney and Melbourne for her rescheduled performances.

Beautiful Trauma topped the album charts last year - her fifth No.1 in Australia.

This is the 38-year-old's first Australian tour in five years - the first of which she has done with husband Carey Hart, and children Willow and Jameson, 18 months, in tow.

BRISBANE SET LIST:

Act I

1. Get The Party Started

2. Beautiful Trauma

3. Just Like A Pill

4. Who Knew

Act II

5. Revenge

6. Funhouse/Just a Girl

7. Smells Like Teen Spirit

Act III

8. Secrets

9. Try

10. Just Give Me a Reason

11. I'm Not Dead

12. Just Like Fire

Act IV

13. What About Us

14. For Now

15. Barbies

16. I Am Here

17. F**kin' Perfect

Act V

18. Raise Your Glass

19. Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

Encore:

20. So What

21. Glitter in the Air

