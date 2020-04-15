Pink's husband reveals her 'intense' coronavirus illness

Pink's husband Carey Hart has opened up about how critically ill the singer and their three-year-old son Jameson were with the novel coronavirus.

"It was intense," Hart said told The Jason Ellis Show on SiriusXM radio on Monday. "They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them."

The legendary motocross pioneer said he didn't care what statistics had said about which age groups were most at risk, considering his son contracted the virus and is much younger than many of those who have been reported as confirmed cases and deaths.

The 44-year-old said his son's case "debunks the whole theory (coronavirus) only hits old people", adding that due to pre-existing conditions, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, had a "hard time breathing" as well once she got the virus.

Pink and son Jameson.

"My wife got it pretty bad, as well," he said of Pink, 40. "She has pre-existing - she has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing."

Hart explained that his family hadn't begun experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 until a few days after he returned home from Daytona on March 11.

"My son kind of took a turn to the worse," Hart shared, explaining Jameson had a high fever for a "solid" two or three weeks.

As for Hart, he maintained that he was symptom-free and added that their daughter, Willow, 8, was also free of any symptoms.

Pink and husband Carey Hart locked down in isolation.

"I have zero symptoms, my daughter had zero symptoms. Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife," Hart said before further explaining that as a precaution, the entire family treated this as a viable threat that perhaps they all had coronavirus.

"We just kind of took the lead on my wife's test," Hart said.

Last week, Pink lamented the terrifying moment for any parent dealing with a sick child.

"It got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie," she admitted to her friend and author Jennifer Pastiloff on Instagram Live. "In the beginning, all we were hearing was 'If you're young, this is 65 and older, our kids are fine'. I'm hoping we are out of the woods, but this thing is a roller coaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens.

Pink spoke to Ellen last week about her coronavirus experience.

"There were many nights when I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life," the songstress admitted, adding Jameson experienced "the worst of it".

"It's funny, at one point, I heard myself saying, 'I thought they promised us our kids would be OK'. It's not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this."

In a separate interview with Ellen DeGeneres last week, Pink explained that the ordeal had been "terrifying" for the family.

"It was just all over the place," she said of her young son's illness. "Every day was some new symptom and then his fever stayed, it didn't go, and then it started going up and up and up and at one point he was at 103."

She tried calling her doctor who informed her that there wasn't much she could do except stay home.

