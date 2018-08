All helicopters involved in fighting fires in the area have been immediately grounded. Picture: Rick Walker

All helicopters involved in fighting fires in the area have been immediately grounded. Picture: Rick Walker

A NSW Rural Fire Service waterbombing helicopter has crashed near Ulladulla on the NSW South Coast.

Ambulance paramedics have responded to reports of the crash at Woodstock in the Shoalhaven Area, after a triple-0 call at 2.15pm.

The solo pilot has been confirmed dead.

SUBSCRIBERS: Water-bombing chopper crashes fighting fires, killing pilot