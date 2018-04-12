Pilley-Urquhart through in battle of Australia's best

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart of Australia celebrate winning the Mixed Doubles Group D match against Guyana during Squash on day six of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Oxenford Studios on April 10, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Four of the best players Squash Australia has ever produced stole the show at Carrara's show court on Thursday, but only one team's dream of a Commonwealth Games gold medal on home soil could survive.

Yamba products and cousins Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart overcame compatriots Ryan Cuskelly and Rachael Grinham in a tight two-game mixed doubles battle.

Pilley and Urquhart controlled the first game, winning 11-6, but Cuskelly and Grinham roared to life in the second.

They scored the first six points of the second game, and threatened to send the quarter final to a third game just four hours after their round of 16 win against Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam..

But the Yamba pair held strong, fighting back to claim the third 11-9.

Pilley partnered fellow Northern New South Wales product Cuskelly in their round of 16 men's doubles match against Guyana's Jason-Ray Khalil and Sunil Seth, just one hour after their mixed doubles match.

The defending world champion Australians eased into the quarter finals courtesy of a 2-0 (11-9, 11-7), 18-minute win.

Urquhart and Grinham will face Welsh duo Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery in the women's doubles quarter final from noon, Friday.