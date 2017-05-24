Pigs to fly on Plateau for community causes

RUN, PIGGY, RUN: Members of the Alstonville Lions Club and the Alstonville-Wollongbar Chamber of Commerce join Federal Hotel staff in cheering on the pig promoting the Alstonville Family Festival.

STRANGE things are set to happen at the Federal Hotel in Alstonville on Sunday.

Four-legged trotters are set to fly - and it's not because of the offerings inside the pub.

The annual charity pig races will be held at the pub during the third Alstonville Family Festival, organised by the Alstonville Lions Club and the Alstonville-Wollongbar Chamber of Commerce.

The pig races, set to start at 11am, will raise funds for the Lions club's community projects, which have recently included a donation to the Lismore Flood Appeal and funding a music program for dementia patients in an aged-care home.

Club member Les Wiles said the festival was an opportunity for local community groups to raise funds on the one day while providing a fun event.

Last year, about $15,000 was raised by community groups and Mr Wiles said that's what made the festival so popular. The first two events attracted thousands of people.

Mr Wiles said the festival was possible thanks to the opening of the Alstonville bypass, allowing people to gather in the CBD.

Main St will be closed from 7am-5pm on Sunday to accommodate more than 50 market and community stalls.

There will be kids' rides and a range of other entertainment, too.

The six pig races on the card are a highlight, and there will be a Calcutta and auction for each race. The last trotters will take off at 2.30pm.

Mr Wiles said the organising committee did not seek financial support from Ballina Shire Council as the aim was to have a self-funding event. Phone Mr Wiles on 0413436977.