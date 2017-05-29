Pigs really fly at family festival

NOVELTY RACES: The racing pigs were a feature of last Sunday's Alstonville Family Festival.

RACING pigs were once again the popular attraction at last Sunday's Alstonville Family Festival.

The six little piggies didn't run all the way home, but ran around a track at the back of the Federal Hotel as a fundraiser for the Alstonville Lions Club.

Even when the pigs were having a break between their six races, they were very popular among the children.

Main St was closed for the community festival, which attracted thousands of people who browsed the market stalls, watched some dazzling displays by a local cheerleading squad and listened to the musicians performing.