Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three guilty in cannabis business following a bust on a property where 12kg of the drug and a pig, who was supposedly complicit in the operation, were found.
Three guilty in cannabis business following a bust on a property where 12kg of the drug and a pig, who was supposedly complicit in the operation, were found.
Crime

Pig ‘engaged’ in cannabis growing operation, court hears

by SARAH MATTHEWS
19th May 2020 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Darwin men have pleaded guilty to growing and selling cannabis following a major drug bust on a rural property where about 12kg of the drug, almost 400 cannabis plants and a pig, who was supposedly complicit in the operation, were discovered.

Matthew Chicco, 43, Julian Carli, 41, and Thomas Blount, 32, all appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court last week and each pleaded guilty to charges including cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis.

The court heard police searched the Fly Creek property, which was rented by Carli, in August last year and discovered a sophisticated hydroponic cannabis operation.

They seized a large number of cannabis plants and plant material and arrested Chicco, who was at the property at the time.

Two hours later, police pulled over Carli and Blout as they were driving to the property.

They searched their vehicle and seized about 110g of cannabis material, $2500 in cash and a range of equipment bought for the hydroponic operation.

According to the statement of agreed facts tendered in court, the pair lied to police about their address before police found and searched their actual address, seizing almost 5kg of cannabis.

Police also seized "what appeared to be a shopping list of items used in hydroponic cultivation".

While giving evidence in court on Tuesday, Carli told the court there were also a number of farm animals living on the Fly Creek property, including a pig who "engaged" in the cannabis operation.

"Yes the pig did engage, yes, he did," said Carli.

When asked by his barrister if the pig was affected by the cannabis, Carli replied: "I think the pig liked it."

Originally published as Pig 'engaged' in cannabis growing operation, court hears

court crime drugs pig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council wants developer to build beach toilets and showers

        premium_icon Council wants developer to build beach toilets and showers

        News POLL: Do you think the developer should pay for public amenities at Sharpes Beach?

        Why are large white sharks attracted to North Coast waters?

        premium_icon Why are large white sharks attracted to North Coast waters?

        News WE’RE not talking about the cute 2m sharks... these are much bigger

        Shock, sadness after death of ‘outstanding’ firefighter

        premium_icon Shock, sadness after death of ‘outstanding’ firefighter

        News Ballina-based firefighter had stellar career with NSW Fire & Rescue

        Highway traffic changes you need to know about

        premium_icon Highway traffic changes you need to know about

        News MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work for the...