UK TV host unleashes on Meghan

Meghan Markle has been dubbed “patronising” for her banana stunt.

CONTROVERSIAL British TV host Piers Morgan is known for his strong views about Meghan Markle, and he didn't hold back today when he mocked the royal for her recent interaction with sex workers.

Morgan, the former tabloid newspaper editor, was hosting popular breakfast show Good Morning Britain when the topic of Meghan's recent visit to Bristol came up.

During the visit to the city the Duchess of Sussex, 37, assisted staff of charity One25 prepare food parcels for sex workers.

Inspired by a story from the US, Meghan asked for a Sharpie to write empowering messages on bananas.

"Oh actually do you have a Sharpie marker? I have an idea," Meghan said. 'I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch program. On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered. It was the most incredible idea - this small gesture."

A volunteer named Sam (not her real name) said the women would appreciate the gesture.

"I think they might not eat it. I think that banana would be at home until it is rotten. Because I would do the same," she said. "It sounds really cheesy, but little things like that when you are out, especially tonight with the weather - just to get that little thing (means the world). Meghan took her time out to write that one."

Meghan Markle has been mocked on British breakfast television.

"You are strong" and "You are loved" "You are brave" "You are special" were some of the messages she scrawled on the fruit - but Morgan, 53, wasn't impressed.

"Giving a sex worker a banana is clearly exposing her to potential mockery, I'm sorry," he told his ITV co-hosts.

"If you'd been advising Meghan Markle before this, would you have said maybe not the bananas?" he asked. One guest suggested he should "tone it down a bit", but Morgan continued when he begun to mock the duchess.

In a high voice mimicking her he said: "Hand me my Sharpie, my moment has come."

His co-hosts watched in horror as he kept up the mockery.

"It's so patronising - 'You are strong,' come on."

When told supporters used their privilege to help the sex workers he responded by saying

"You mean Meghan Markle is, she's living in a palace. You couldn't get any more privileged than that."

It's not the first time Morgan has criticised Meghan.

During her and Prince Harry's triumphant tour of Australia and New Zealand - where they revealed to the world they were expecting a baby - Morgan slammed her as "fake".

"She is an actress. She's acting great at the moment."

Messages written on bananas by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex as she helped to prepare food parcels to be dispatched by a charity to sex workers.

Meghan said she was got the idea for the messages from a story she heard in the US. Picture: AP

He recalled the time he met Meghan and she abruptly cut him off after she started dating Prince Harry.

"It's a red light when people behave like that, in an odd manner ... the axe came down, as it did with the dad, axed - everyone of her family ... worrying ..."

In December he once again had her in his sights.

"I've had my own experience with her, which was not great to be honest. I knew her for about a year and a half," he said. "I got on really well with her and then bang, she met someone more important and immediately ghosted.

"I never heard from her ever again and the old slippery slope ladder had gone up and she social climbed her way out of my orbit.

"So my experience wasn't great, I've got to be honest with you. And everything I've seen since does slightly smack of an actress, a Hollywood actress, seizing her chance and acting her way to the top."

He claimed she went "after a prince".

You can't go after a prince as she did. And I know she did. I put her in the cab to Harry to start with," he claimed, arguing the Duchess of Sussex doesn't deserve privacy.

"You can't set your sights on a prince to this country who is in line to the throne and expect to have a normal private life afterwards.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan mocked the Duchess of Sussex.

"It's part of the deal. To live in palaces at our expense you get to be in the papers. Good, bad and ugly."

Morgan has also spoken live on air with Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, who she has not spoken with since before her wedding at Windsor Castle last May.

During the last interview Mr Markle said his daughter was ignoring his daily messages.

"She's a very controlling person - that's part of her nature - but she's never rude... the ghosting I don't completely understand, she's always been in charge that's her nature, but she has been always polite with it."

Morgan was unimpressed.

Speaking after the interview, Morgan told viewers "It's just sad isn't it.

"I honestly think he's a decent guy who has been put into this maelstrom of Royal madness and no one is helping him.

"Occasionally he pops up and does an interview, but really it's just a plea from the heart."