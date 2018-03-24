PIC GALLERY: Look inside this Berserker home transformation

The Berserker home sold for $72,000 at auction last October has now been transformed.

HE BOUGHT it for $72,000 last year and is now selling it for $283,000.

Rockhampton man Wayne Ball, 50, snatched the bargain of the century when he bought a Berserker house at an auction last October.

"The price attracted me, I will have a go at anything," he said.

The McKean St house was an abandoned, run down Queenslander with outdated lino, an old kitchen and hadn't been touched in years.

Now, you wouldn't be able to recognise it.

Wayne got in and renovated the entire house, from top to bottom.

"First we jacked it up and restumped it," he said.

"We put concrete down and a new roof.

A "bit of everything" went into it with new wiring, plumbing, bathroom, kitchen and a good paint inside and out.

He even put in some new paths around the house, added a new driveway, installed a new roller door and laid some turf.

Wayne sourced a number of local contractors for the labour.

"I sure paid a lot of guys," Wayne said.

"You won't have to do anything to it for 20 years."

All the work took only around 12 weeks.

"Times money, quick on the market, quicker sold," Wayne said.

Wayne calls himself a "first time renovator."

"I've bought and sold plenty of houses but not to that extent," he said.

While he was the one overseeing all the week, Wayne is still shocked at the overall visual outcome.

"It looks complete different," he said.

"It looks like we have pulled it down and put a new one up."

Wayne Ball bought a house from $70k, now selling for $280k Allan Reinikka

The property went live last week through Ray White Rockhampton City, through agent Trent Neven, who auctioned the property less than six months ago.

"There has been interest," Wayne said.

"It's had over 300 views on the website, probably more by now."

Wayne says the home which sits on 817 square metre allotment is unique.

"Not often you get something that age," Wayne said.

He hopes it will be a quick sale.

"As long as it sells I will be happy," Wayne said.